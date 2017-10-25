2017-10-27 — themacrotourist.com

... when the head of the PBoC warns about a "Minsky moment", it's probably not a good idea to load up on financial assets... The Chinese authorities have just put up the warning flag, and you would be foolish to not believe it... Every effort has been made to keep financial markets bid until after the Communist Party Congress. And guess what? It ended this morning. Yup - that's it. All done. Pink tickets are once again allowed. ... Meanwhile, according to the terrific Nordea analyst Martin Enlund, hedge funds are falling all over themselves bullish:

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.