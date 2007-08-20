Given these orders have a lead time of 2 months, it is likely that Tesla will be, or already has been, saddled with at least a quarters worth of inventory. One-quarter inventory could mean $650M in cash (in part financed with ABL) that needs to be parked in parts inventory ($50M X 13 weeks).

Going forward, for every week of delay in Model 3 ramping, Tesla will be burning cash/ABL at a rate of $30M per week.

...

As the capital raise comes into focus, and with Model 3 story in disarray, we expect that the next capital raise will be a difficult one for Tesla. As funds and savvy investors realize this eventuality, we expect that there will be an exodus from the stock.

In our opinion, there is a steep fall ahead for Tesla stock.