The Lennar Corporation said on Monday that it would merge with the CalAtlantic Group to form America's largest home builder in a stock-and-cash deal worth $5.7 billion. The deal would create a behemoth with around 240,000 building plots in 21 states, a market value of about $18 billion and combined revenue of $17 billion over the past 12 months.

Lennar and CalAtlantic anticipate reaping $250 million in annual cost savings and paying down debt obligations. But the deal will not alter a basic problem: The construction of new homes in the United States lags below historical averages.

A decade after the big housing bust dealt a blow to many smaller home builders, the industry's largest firms continue to grapple with higher regulatory expenses that make building homes -- especially starter homes -- too costly, some housing-finance experts said. The situation confounds some people, given the pressing need for affordable housing for young families.

What a perplexing situation -- no matter how the deck chairs are rearranged, normal folks are still too broke to buy even a modest home! Who could have foreseen this???