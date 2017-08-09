In the second quarter, households saved 3.8% of their disposable income, down from an average of about 5% last year and 6% in 2015, according to revised figures released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis last week. In 2007, before the recession began, Americans were socking away about 3% of their after-tax income. But during and after the downturn, cautious consumers sharply scaled back their borrowing and saved more.

As we never tire of harping, even Americans' so-called "savings" is usually just paying down some debt (or taking less out)...