2017-10-31 — bloomberg.com

``Bitcoin surged to a record high after CME Group announced it intends to launch bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017, pending all relevant regulatory reviews.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.