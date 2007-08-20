In the running to be chief banking overseer, Powell was passed over by administration insiders who associated him with the rush to regulate after the 2008 crash. As a Fed governor since 2012, he did sign off on a lot of new rules -- but only after privately raising some red flags first. The former private-equity executive was at times a lone voice at Janet Yellen's Fed, warning that well-intentioned regulation could end up holding back the economy.

That's a temperate version of Trump's charge that red tape is choking the flow of credit to business. The president, a former real-estate developer, has also made it clear that he's fine with the cheap money that's characterized the Yellen era. Those preferences add up to a Fed chair who would stick with the program on monetary policy and loosen some restrictions on banks -- an equation that's led Trump to Powell.

...

By picking Powell, a known quantity, the president may be hoping that the economy and stock market can maintain the winning streaks they've enjoyed under Yellen. Her term expires on Feb. 3.