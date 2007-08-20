2017-11-01 — reuters.com

``President Donald Trump signed a Congressional resolution on Wednesday that lets banks block customers from filing class action lawsuits, partly delivering on his election campaign promise to lighten U.S. financial regulation'' -- In the long run, this is overwhelmingly likely to create more regulation, because the threat of class actions holds companies in check generally, whereas regulation proliferates after-the-fact to try to mop up the outrages...

