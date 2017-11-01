|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-11-01 — politico.com
Along with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, Schumer and Trump struck a deal to stave off a government shutdown and debt default in September. They also had a tentative immigration agreement that would grant at least hundreds of thousands of Dreamers a pathway to a legal status.
But the Trump-Schumer relationship has frayed badly since then. The Dreamers agreement has all but unraveled by now. Trump has not spoken to Schumer since an early October call about health care. Schumer has heard nothing from the White House in the aftermath of Tuesday's attack.
source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email
Comments: Be the first to add a comment
add a comment | go to forum thread
Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.