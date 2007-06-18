cut in half, to $500,000.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund, ticker XHB, and an S&P index that tracks builders plunged in early trading. If the losses hold, it would be the worst day for both in more than a year. Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. fell as much as 7.3 percent, and retailer Home Depot Inc. also saw heavy losses.

We cryeth not many tears over this, frankly...