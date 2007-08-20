2017-11-03 — zerohedge.com

``...the ... average hourly earnings number, which was expected to rise at a 2.7% rate Y/Y, also missed, printing at 2.4% instead with September revised lower to 2.8%. Worse, on a monthly basis, there was no wage increase at all, printing at 0.0% (technically it was a 1 cent decline), below the 0.2% expected, and the lowest since June 2015.'' On the topic, also see the companion ZeroHedge article: Record 95.4 Million Americans Are No Longer In The Labor Force As 968,000 Exit In One Month.

