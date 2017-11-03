2017-11-04 — cnbc.com

``Investors rushed to open new accounts for buying and selling bitcoin after news that the world's largest futures exchange plans to launch futures for the digital currency this year. About 100,000 new users joined Coinbase a day after the Tuesday announcement, according to public data compiled by Alistair Milne, co-founder and chief investment officer of Altana Digital Currency Fund.''

