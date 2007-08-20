2017-11-04 — theguardian.com

``Poorer families and unemployed will be especially badly hit, says thinktank report calculating cost of walking away from EU without trade deal... Meat, vegetables, dairy products, clothing and footwear would be subject to the largest consumer price rises under a "no-deal" scenario, according to a study published in the authoritative National Institute Economic Review, adding to inflationary pressures that have already forced the first interest rate rise in a decade this week.''

