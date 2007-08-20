2017-11-05 — barrons.com

``Elsewhere, this week saw the London Blockchain Summit, wherein the UK's Royal Mint discussed its use of blockchain to manage ownership of gold--no small feat for an entity that owns 5.4% of the global bullion market... the first test transaction on the Royal Mint Gold (RMG) blockchain took place in August and that there's more to come... ''

