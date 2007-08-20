Bloomberg's Tom Keene: "Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley writes a detailed note about what we would expect from chairman Powell. She mentions that there's a mystery here over chairman Powell and core economics, including NAIRU [non-accelerating inflation rate of unemployment]... Does it matter that chairman Powell maybe has a little fuzzy knowledge of NAIRU like mere mortals like me?"

Former Minneapolis Fed President Gary Stern: "No. And, in fact, I might view that as an advantage. Because that framework is frayed at best, it seems to me given our economic performance over the past "X" years -- and "X" is not a small number. So, I think some open-mindedness on that framework is a distinct positive. And I think it would be worthwhile for a fair amount of resources to be devoted to a pretty thorough review of some of the critical macroeconomic issues and frameworks of the day, because they have not all served policymakers well; they have not all served commentators well; they have not all served the Street well. And I think it would be a good idea to open some of that up."