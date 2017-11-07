Those numbers were the result of a strong low-end market but softer new development segment, where Elliman has had fewer closings despite a robust pipeline of projects it is marketing.

"There were more closings in '16 than in '17 -- quite a bit more," Chairman Howard Lorber said during an earnings call Tuesday.

Overall, Elliman closed $7 billion worth of sales during the quarter compared to $6.8 billion in 2016. For the first nine months of the year, Elliman closed sales worth $19.8 billion compared to $18.9 billion a year earlier.

Lorber said the low-end of the market is "very, very strong," as is the high-end. The mid-market segment is "kind of quiet," he said.