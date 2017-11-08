From the tax-obsessed suburbs of New York City to high-tech neighborhoods outside Seattle to the sprawling, polyglot developments of Fairfax and Prince William County, Va., voters shunned Republicans up and down the ballot in off-year elections. Leaders in both parties said the elections were an unmistakable alarm bell for Republicans ahead of the 2018 campaign, when the party's grip on the House of Representatives may hinge on the socially moderate, multiethnic communities surrounding major cities.

"Voters are taking their anger out at the president, and the only way they can do that is by going after Republicans on the ballot," said Representative Charlie Dent, Republican of Pennsylvania. "If this isn't a wake-up call, I don't know what is."