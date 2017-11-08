|
|
|
2017-11-09 — fortune.com
The price of a bitcoin went on a tear on Wednesday in response to news that proponents of a controversial "hard fork" had suspended their plans to create a parallel version of the digital currency.
If the controversy had not been resolved, the world's most famous cryptocurrency faced the very real possibility of splitting in two--with no clear consensus on which version was the "real" bitcoin. (You can read all the details about the proposed fork here).
In their email, the SegWit2X advocates said they still believed bitcoin needed to redesign its software to accommodate larger transaction blocks. (The controversy turned on whether bitcoin blocks should increase from 1MB to 2MB.)
But they feared the fight over the fork had become disruptive...
