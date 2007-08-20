2017-11-09 — zerohedge.com

``Kola Aluko's posh penthouse apartment in One57, one of Manhattan's most expensive luxury towers, has finally sold after months of delays in what New York realtors agree is the most expensive residential foreclosure in city history. The sale price - a paltry $36 million - suggests that the stress seen in the ultra-high-end real estate market in New York City has only worsened as buyers brace for a glut of new luxury buildings coming online in the coming years... "It's probably the most-expensive foreclosure we've ever seen in luxury development," said Donna Olshan, president of high-end Manhattan brokerage Olshan Realty Inc. "I don't know of a foreclosure that's larger than that."''