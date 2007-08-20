Investors have been skeptical of the sector. Macy's shares lost more than half of their value this year through Wednesday's close. The company got some reprieve on Thursday, however, when the shares rose as much as 7.2 percent to $18.84 -- the biggest intraday rise since early February.

Macy's cost-cutting efforts have bolstered profit. Excluding some items, earnings amounted to 23 cents a share last quarter. Analysts had projected 16 cents. The company said gross margin improved, "primarily due to our tightly controlled inventory position."