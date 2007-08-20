2017-11-10 — marketwatch.com

``... a recent divergence between junk bonds and stocks, taking hold in late October, has raised eyebrows among Wall Street investors... As highlighted in MarketWatch's Need to Know column by Victor Reklaitis, some market participants believe that a downturn in junk bonds can presage a broader unraveling of equities...''

