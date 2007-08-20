|
2017-11-11 — latimes.com
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has not confirmed or denied that the SEC is investigating those executives for insider trading, according to the Associated Press.
The company is also facing more than 60 government investigations from states, U.S. federal agencies and the British and Canadian governments, the earnings report revealed.
Equifax estimated that its breach-related costs will total $87.5 million. It said it did not know how much it would have to pay to address any judgments, settlements or penalties as a result of the breach.
