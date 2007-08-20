|
|
Relevant:
|
2017-11-15 — businessinsider.com
``The world's richest 1% of families and individuals hold over half of global wealth, according to a new report from Credit Suisse. The report suggests inequality is still worsening some eight years after the worst global recession in decades... In most countries, including the US, a large wealth gap translates into those at the top accruing political power, which in turn can lead to policies that reinforce benefits for the wealthy. President Donald Trump's tax-cut plan, for instance, has been widely criticized for favoring corporations and the wealthy.''
