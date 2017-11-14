2017-11-15 — techcrunch.com

``It's not yet clear what the fee structure will be or if there are daily buying or selling limits, or who Square is using as a liquidity provider for the transactions. Jack Dorsey has spoken publicly about the benefits of cryptocurrency and the blockchain, but hadn't acknowledged that Square was working on building the functionality into their Cash app.''

