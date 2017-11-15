|
Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, came out against both chambers' tax plans on Wednesday, deploring the hurried process and saying that the bills favored corporations over small businesses and other so-called pass-through entities, whose owners pay taxes on profits through the tax code for individuals.
"These businesses truly are the engines of innovation and job creation throughout our economy, and they should not be left behind," he said in a statement. "Unfortunately, neither the House nor Senate bill provide fair treatment, so I do not support either in their current versions."
Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Bob Corker of Tennessee and John McCain of Arizona have voiced their own concerns and refused to say whether they would ultimately vote for the tax bill.
"I want to see the whole package before I make a decision," Mr. McCain said.
