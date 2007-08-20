The measure was approved by a vote of 227-205. No Democrats voted for the bill, while 13 Republicans broke ranks to oppose it.

...

Senate Republicans have their own tax bill, which is currently being considered by the chamber's tax-writing committee.

The Senate legislation differs from the House's in a number of ways. Unlike the House bill, the Senate bill fully repeals the state and local tax deduction, delays the corporate tax cut until 2019 and repeals ObamaCare's individual mandate.

The Senate's bill also sunsets tax cuts for individuals after 2025, in order to comply with the "Byrd rule" that the measure can't increase the deficit after 10 years if it is to pass with a simple majority.

No more than two Senate Republicans can vote against their bill if Democrats are united in opposition to it. Already, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has said he doesn't support either the House or the Senate bills because they provide more of a benefit to corporations than to other types of businesses. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) has expressed concerns about including repeal of the individual mandate, but has not taken a hard stance yet on the measure.''