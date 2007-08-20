|
Can a central bank steer the housing market? Not so long ago, Sweden's Riksbank decided: no. Now, there's a risk that decision may backfire as the biggest property market in Scandinavia risks sinking into a correction.
The evidence of price declines was so worrying on Tuesday that it contributed to a 1.5 percent slump in the krona against the euro. A weak currency puts the Riksbank's inflation target at risk. So should it be looking at the housing market more closely?
Developments in Sweden's housing market "could spark some doubts at the Riksbank as it may affect the overall economic outlook and inflation," Nordea analyst Andreas Wallstrom said in a note.
