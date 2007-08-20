|
|
2017-11-17 — ekathimerini.com
The ECA [European Court of Auditors] report, which focused on the work of the European Commission, said the programs "only helped Greece to recover to a limited extent."
The European Central Bank, which together with eurozone states and the International Monetary Fund contributed to the programs, was not assessed because it declined to provide data, questioning the auditors' mandate to ask for it, ECA said.
...
"... the Commission did not comprehensively consider Greece's implementation capacity in the design process and thus did not adapt the scope and timing accordingly," [the ECA] said.
