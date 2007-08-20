2017-11-17 — ekathimerini.com

``In total, 6.2 million taxpayers were forced to pay an average of 410 euros each for the government to distribute an average handout of 180 euros branded the "social dividend" to fewer taxpayers (almost 4 million). The relevant bill that was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday does not specify how the handout will be distributed... the rest goes toward covering government obligations.''

