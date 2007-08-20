2017-11-18 — dealbreaker.com

``Unsurprisingly, Codel wasn't too happy about [losing his golden parachute]. And he made that unhappiness clear to his mortgage-division deputy, another two-decade-plus veteran, Greg Gwizdz. This is understandable. It is also apparently fatal for a career at today's Wells Fargo.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.