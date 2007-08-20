|
There were the Oriental rugs worth $934,000, the four Range Rovers, the antiques--even $1.37 million in clothes. The federal indictment of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, accuses him of laundering millions in foreign payments to pursue a "lavish lifestyle" in the U.S., especially in the Hamptons, where he has a house.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in his indictment, says that a Hamptons firm got $5.4 million in wire transfers from Cyprus over 71 payments. But building permits over the same period examined by Bloomberg show that renovations by Manafort's Hamptons' contractor were estimated to cost $1.2 million. That's less than a quarter of what was ultimately sent--an apparent discrepancy that could draw scrutiny from investigators.
