But, if it sinks into farce, and MbS becomes regarded in the U.S. as a maverick, rather than a Machiavelli, the (slighted) "system" will exact its revenge: presidential judgments will stand devalued -- and ever more in need of justification and "minding."

MbS (and Kushner) may have hurt President Trump in a much wider way therefore: the failed bet on the untried MbS may leach into other spheres -- such as, in consequence, U.S. allies' openly questioning the soundness of Trump's North Korea judgments. In short, the U.S. President's credibility will bear the consequences for his falling for MbS' spin.