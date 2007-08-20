2017-11-20 — mfi-miami.com

Michigan based Flagstar Bank has the Internet abuzz about their plan to bring back zero-down mortgages. There are plenty of details about this program that Zero Hedge and Housing Wire left out of their articles.

