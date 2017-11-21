|
2017-11-21 — theintercept.com
Practically every media outlet has carried this report about Mulvaney to CFPB. There's only one problem: it's not Trump's pick to make.
Adam Levitin, Georgetown Law professor and former CFPB adviser, was the first to point this out. The statute that created the CFPB is pretty clear: In the event of the absence of a director for the agency, the deputy director serves that role. The director appoints the deputy director; it doesn't require Senate confirmation.
This would mean David Silberman, acting deputy director of CFPB, would get the reins when Cordray leaves office. Silberman is a former AFL-CIO deputy general counsel and a law clerk to Justice Thurgood Marshall who has worked at the CFPB since 2011.''
