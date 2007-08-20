2017-11-21 — theguardian.com

``The way is now clear for Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice-president fired by Mugabe 13 days ago, to take power. He was appointed interim leader of the Zanu-PF at the meeting on Sunday.'' -- Let's see if they can stabilize their currency now...

