Rates for the premium rooms at his portfolio of properties have also fallen. A two-night stay in the executive suite at Trump Panama, for example, was priced at £3,129 during January 2017, but during January 2018 it could be yours for only £814.

While it conceded that there were other factors at play, FairFX suggested the falling prices were also indicative of a widespread fall in demand -- with travellers apparently put off by Trump's policies.