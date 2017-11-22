|
2017-11-22 — usatoday.com
[The prior] rules, supported by then-President Obama and passed by the agency when it was chaired by Democrat Tom Wheeler, banned the blocking and throttling of consumer-sought legal content online.
The new rules would require ISPs to disclose any blocking, throttling and prioritization of content -- what some call a "fast lane" -- of its own content or a partner's content for pay or not. The 2015 rules prohibited blocking, throttling and paid prioritization. States are also prohibited from enacting their own laws that would conflict with the FCC regulations.
The FCC's proposal also rescinds an "Internet Conduct Standard" that the previous FCC created to protect against new ISP practices that harm consumers.
Interestingly, on a related note, NY AG Schneiderman is crying foul because it appears the FCC's notice-and-comment process was corrupted by massive astroturfing, involving identity theft (the FCC won't cooperate with Schneiderman's investigation inquiries). This makes us wonder if this was the Trump/right wing/Russia social media-manipulation machine at work once again...
