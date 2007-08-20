|
|
We teach our children to compromise, but have we forgotten how to do it as adults? | Mandelman Matters
2017-11-22 — ml-implode.com
Democracy not only requires compromise but also that only bi-partisan legislation becomes truly effective policy and law. When either party uses power to dominate the other... when political power is used to impose their will on the rest of the population, it seems to cause more problems than it solves.
...
Today, in Washington D.C. and throughout the country, we seem to have forgotten that compromise is crucial to our collective future... that without dedication to compromise we are doomed to underperform our potential, assuming we make any progress at all. Incredibly, it appears that compromise is now seen by most of our elected officials as a bad thing.
...
