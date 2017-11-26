2017-11-26 — cnn.com

``British Prime Minister Theresa May has been warned that Ireland will "play tough to the end" over its threat to delay Brexit talks should no solution be found to the Northern Ireland border issue. Throughout the negotiations, the European Union has been adamant that "sufficient progress" is required over the border issue before any talks on a future relationship between the UK and EU can take place.''

