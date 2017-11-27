|
"Is [Black Friday] the mayhem that it might have been eight or 10 years ago?" Walmart U.S. CEO Greg Foran told the Wall Street Journal. "I think that world is gone."
According to RetailNext, the number of people visiting brick-and-mortar stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday declined 4% from last year. According to ShopperTrak, it declined 1.6%.
Yet online sales in the US over those two days surged 18% to a record $7.9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at the largest 100 US online retailers.
