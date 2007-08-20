|
2017-11-28 — huffingtonpost.com
Wells Fargo bankers chasing bonuses charged hundreds of clients inflated foreign transaction fees, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
An internal Wells Fargo review in the latest breach showed that only 35 business clients out of about 300 were charged the actual price they had been quoted by Wells Fargo bankers for their currency trades, two employees told The Journal. They heard the conclusions of the bank investigation in a conference call in June, the paper said.
Sources told the newspaper that four foreign-exchange bankers have been fired and federal investigators have opened their own inquiry.
