2017-11-29 — politico.com
``he Justice Department argued late Monday night that English's claim is not strong enough to supersede the purview of the Vacancies Reform Act, which empowers the president to fill a vacancy at an executive agency. "On its face, the VRA does appear to apply to this situation," the judge ruled. '' -- Not so sure about this ruling! But clearly the court thought the arguments against weren't strong enough for an injunction...
