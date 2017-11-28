But even as he earned one victory, Trump's plans to choreograph the other half of a year-end political dance to fund the government and avoid a federal shutdown crashed to a halt.

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, who had been due to sit down with Trump and GOP leaders at the White House Tuesday, abruptly pulled out of the talks, blaming an early morning tweet in which the President said he saw no possible deal to reconcile their demands with his program.

...

The legislation would make multiple changes to the tax code, but the vast majority of individual tax cuts would expire after 2025.

These include changing the rates on individual tax brackets, nearly doubling the standard deduction, eliminating personal exemptions, expanding the child tax credit and repealing the state and local tax deduction.