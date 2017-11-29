2017-11-29 — therealdeal.com

``As of July, Brookfield Property Partners was offering three months free rent on a 26-month lease and two months free on a 14-month lease at its 844-unit rental tower the Eugene on West 31st Street, Crain's reported. That's up from two months and one month in March, when leasing at the new development first launched. The landlord also offered to waive the security deposit and pay the broker fee.''

