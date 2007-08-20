|
|
2017-11-29 — arstechnica.com
Uber could also curtail research projects like its self-driving cars and flying cars. But there's no sign that the company is doing that so far. Uber recently signed a deal to buy 24,000 cars from Volvo for around $1 billion. The first cars are due to be delivered in 2019.
A third option would be to continue raising money. Uber has raised more than $11 billion, according to Crunchbase. Uber is negotiating with Softbank to raise at least another billion dollars in a deal that could value the company at $48 billion. But that would be down significantly from the $68 billion valuation investors gave it two years ago.
