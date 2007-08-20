...

"This shows a Trump associate negotiating with the Russians against U.S. policy and interests before Donald Trump took office and after it was announced that Russia had interfered in our election," Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said in a statement. "It's critical that we determine whether Flynn spoke with the Russians on his own initiative and who knew and approved of his actions."

Stocks and the dollar plunged on the news, while Treasuries, often viewed as the safest of investments, rallied.

The charge Friday stems from various conversations between Flynn and Kislyak, including one in Trump Tower with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. Just days into Trump's administration, FBI agents asked Flynn whether he had talked with Kislyak about sanctions imposed by President Barack Obama in retaliation for Russia's election meddling.

Flynn, who as a private citizen during those conversations was barred from negotiating with foreign powers, told the agents that sanctions hadn't come up.