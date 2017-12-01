CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, will start trading bitcoin futures Dec. 18, the company said. The Commodities Futures Trading Commission, the primary regulator for exchanges like the CME, gave approval for the exchange to create bitcoin futures after six weeks of talks.

The price of bitcoin futures will be based on the price the digital currency is going for on its major exchanges -- Bitstamp, GDAX, itBit and Kraken. Due to volatility, the futures will have higher margin levels and intraday price limits, CME said.