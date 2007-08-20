2017-12-01 — dollarcollapse.com

``A recurring pattern of the past few decades involves governments promising to limit their borrowing, only to discover that hardly anyone cares. So target dates slip, bonds are issued, and the debts keep rising... Obviously debts of this magnitude can't and therefore won't be repaid. Which means the coming decade will be defined by how -- and how quickly -- we end up defaulting.''

source article | permalink | discuss | subscribe by: | RSS | email

Comments: Be the first to add a comment

add a comment | go to forum thread

Note: Comments may take a few minutes to show up on this page. If you go to the forum thread, however, you can see them immediately.