...

Republicans have pitched the bill as a middle-class tax cut and the overhaul is intended to immediately cut taxes for about 70 percent of middle-class families. But it would raise them on millions of others, since the Senate plan eliminates some tax breaks like the deduction for state and local income taxes and phases out the individual tax cuts at the end of 2025.

...

The House and Senate will now work quickly to resolve the differences between their bills and deliver a plan to President Trump's desk, with the aim of delivery by Christmas.