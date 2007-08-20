...

The US decision to withdraw will delight Trump's "America first" political base, but will do little to improve his standing in developing countries.

The UN had always insisted that the compact was never intended to be legally binding on any country, but instead an attempt to create a shared understanding that migration flows are likely to increase, and need to be regularised by recognising the reality of state interdependence, as much as national sovereignty.

The US has already pulled out of the UN climate change treaty and Unesco, the cultural heritage body, accusing the latter's leadership of an anti-Israeli bias.

We love that the Trump admin is so concerned about "anti-Israel bias" while at the same time pursuing policies that would have led to the further slaughter of jewish refugees were this the late 1930s...