2017-12-04 — fortune.com
The Winklevoss twins own one of the largest portfolios of Bitcoin in the world--and recent surges in the digital currency's value have put the value of that portfolio at over $1 billion. That's an impressive return on an $11 million investment just four years ago.
The brothers have reportedly not sold a single one of their Bitcoins, sitting on them and watching them accrue value. And it's been a stunning thing to witness: when the Winklevoss's invested in Bitcoins, the currency was trading at just $120. As of Monday morning, a single Bitcoin's value was $11,247, according to Coindesk.
